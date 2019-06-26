Arby's creates 'Megetables' in response to fake meat trend: 'Why not meat-based plants?'

Ever feel like you should eat more vegetables, but just want to eat meat instead? Well, Arby’s has the solution.

In a strange gimmick targeted at the recent popularity of fake meat options — like Beyond and Impossible — the home of "the meats" has rolled out their own version of faux-food: Megetables.

The chain's first Megetable, known as the "Marrot," is a meat-based carrot lookalike conceptualized by Neville Craw, the vice president of culinary innovation and a brand executive at Arby's. It was introduced as part of a category of meat "vegetables" the brand is both “inventing and exploring,” according to a spokesperson for the brand.

According to Arby’s, the Marrot contains all the vitamins found in a raw carrot – and looks like a raw carrot – without being a carrot. It also boasts more than 30 grams of protein and 70 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin A.

“Plant-based meats are the latest incarnation of making vegetables look like what Americans really want, which is great, tasty meat.” — Jim Taylor, chief marketing officer for Arby’s

The Marrot is made from marinated, 100-percent Arby's turkey breast, which is rolled in cheesecloth before being cooked sous-vide, and then rolled in dried carrot juice powder for nutrition and coloring before being roasted for an hour.

“There’s been a lot of buzz around plant-based meats, but why not meat-based plants?” the fast food chain wrote said in a press release of their decision to make the Megetable.

But for those craving a nice boiled-and-baked Marrot, you’re out of luck. According to Arby's, its Megetable creations are currently in the development phase, and not for purchase at this time. The brand reportedly plans to continue to develop more Megetables for their line.

The new, vitamin-rich protein is on-brand for Arby’s, who recently doubled-down on never offering a meat alternative for vegetarians or vegans at their stores.

"Arby's is not one of the restaurant companies interested in working with Impossible Foods," Arby's said in a statement to Fox News last month. "The chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible."