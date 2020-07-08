‘Wine fairy’ group planning to expand gift-giving into other areas, alcohols: ‘It’s about bringing happiness’

Mysterious groups of do-gooders known as “Wine Fairies” are spreading booze, treats and good cheer across America.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” leave bottles on the doorsteps of strangers, friends and neighbors, as a way to spread joy during the pandemic.

Hundreds of “Wine Fairy” Facebook groups have now appeared nationwide as COVID-19 continues to keep everyone six feet apart.

The fairies collect the addresses of wine lovers in their communities, and even ask which varieties of wine they would prefer to receive.

They tiptoe to people’s doors, complete with wings, tutus and magic wands, ring the bells and run away.

It’s rather like a benevolent game of “Ding Dong Ditch.”

Cara Rindell, 40, who founded the “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine,” said: “It’s all about bringing others happiness and making new relationships.

“It starts off as a random act of kindness to a strange and becomes a friendship with the neighbor you didn’t know you had."

Rindell, from Raleigh, N.C., who works as an Escalation Manager, when she’s not being a fairy, founded the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas” on April 23, 2020.

The group now contains over 51,000 members and has an additional 3,000 on the waiting list.

Rindell added: “It was supposed to be just the Raleigh area, but now we are in ten states, hoping to eventually launch into all 50 states.

“It is called the Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine, but the group is co-ed and it isn’t just about wine.

“We want to eventually include children all the way up to grandparents.”

Rindell is now expanding and creating alternative versions of this gift-giving group, including the “Brotherhood of Booze and Beer” and a nonalcoholic version for kids.

After the pandemic she hopes to expand the idea to larger, in-person social gatherings.

She added: “Cruise lines are reaching out to me, about even having a cruise for the sisterhood.

“This group started during COVID but it’s not going to stop after COVID. I think we always need to be spreading kindness and cheer.”