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Seafood Cuisine

America's cheapest popcorn shrimp basket at a chain restaurant costs under $9

Chain restaurants are competing for shrimp lovers — here's where to find the best bargains

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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As summer approaches, many Americans reach for a beloved seafood favorite: popcorn shrimp.

With a crispy breaded coating and bite-sized shape, popcorn shrimp is often eaten dipped in sauce or paired with fries.

Unlike butterfly shrimp, which uses larger split-open shrimp, popcorn shrimp is typically made with much smaller, bite-sized pieces.

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It's preferred by some diners for its crunchy texture and savory flavor compared to grilled or raw shrimp.

Fox News Digital compared menu prices for popcorn shrimp dishes at major restaurant chains in the Orlando, Florida, area. 

Fork holding popcorn shrimp

Popcorn shrimp remains a popular menu item at national restaurant chains thanks to its crunchy texture and dipping-sauce appeal. (iStock)

Prices were checked online and may vary by location. Taxes and delivery fees were not included.

Here's what to know. 

1. Captain D's

A large 40-ounce portion of popcorn shrimp at Captain D's rings up for under $9, listed at $8.38.

"Add some bite-sized, D'Lish Popcorn Shrimp to any meal," Captain D's website says.

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"Perfect with D's Dippin Sauce."

The chain mainly operates in the South and Southeast, with locations harder to find in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

View of Captain D's popcorn dish meal

Captain D's offered one of the lowest-priced popcorn shrimp options. (Captain D's)

2. Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's offers a competitively priced Popcorn Shrimp Basket at $9.29.

"Dive into the deliciousness of popcorn shrimp, accompanied by your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies," the site states.

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Meredith Smith, director of brand marketing at Long John Silver's, called the dish a "fan favorite" in comments to Fox News Digital.

"We remain committed to serving flavorful, high-quality seafood at a strong value, including through our rotating $6 Basket lineup, which has featured popcorn shrimp in the past," Smith said.

Long John Silver's popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies

Long John Silver's pairs its popcorn shrimp basket with hushpuppies and a choice of side dishes for under $10. (Long John Silver's)

3. Red Robin

Red Robin sells a Shrimp 'N' Chip Basket for $13.79.

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The chain's website says the dish consists of "golden-fried shrimp with Yukon Chips and cocktail sauce."

The Shrimp 'N' Chip Basket is listed under Red Robin's appetizers.

Red Robin's Shrimp 'N' Chip Basket

Red Robin's Shrimp 'N' Chip Basket features golden-fried shrimp served with Yukon Chips and cocktail sauce. (Red Robin)

4. Red Lobster

Red Lobster offers Popcorn Shrimp as an appetizer for $13.99.

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The restaurant's website describes the dish as "bite-sized shrimp crisped until golden brown," and it features cocktail sauce as a dip.

Red Lobster popcorn shrimp meal

Red Lobster describes its popcorn shrimp appetizer as bite-sized shrimp cooked until golden brown and served with cocktail sauce. (Red Lobster)

5. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp dish is a pricier alternative to traditional popcorn shrimp offerings.

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The restaurant says the dish is a "Bonefish Favorite," according to its website.

View of Bonefish Grill popcorn shrimp dish

Bonefish Grill's Bang Bang Shrimp features crispy shrimp coated in the chain's signature creamy and spicy sauce. (Bonefish Grill)

Bang Bang Shrimp is closer to tempura-style than true popcorn shrimp. It consists of "crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce," says Bonefish Grill's website.

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Fox News Digital reached out to all five restaurant chains for further comment. 

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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