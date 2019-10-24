White Castle's largest location sells out of burgers hours after opening

It looks like White Castle is a hit in Arizona.

The fast-food chain opened its first location in the state in Scottsdale and was met with huge crowds. It turns out, Arizona really likes some mini-square burgers.

The restaurant opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from White Castle. It’s the company’s first location in the Grand Canyon State and they reportedly hired 130 employees and managers.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to be open 24 hours a day, but they have had to alter those plans, ABC 15 reports. The lines at both the counter and drive-thru reportedly backed up for hours due to the high turnout.

The new location is considered to be the largest White Castle ever, coming in at 4,589 square feet.

Doors opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning and by 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, the restaurant had sold out of burgers and was forced to close down, AZ Family reports.

At one point, White Castle was forced to implement a “60-slider limit” on customers after several customers ordered burgers “hundreds at a time,” ABC 15 reports.

White Castle claimed that the closure was due to the restaurant being open 24 hours, as the chain typically restocks their restaurants during the overnight hours. They hoped to reopen at 9 a.m. and would operate on a 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. for the time being. A spokesperson for White Castle did not immediately respond to Fox News to confirm if the restaurant had reopened yet.

They eventually plan on returning to the 24-hours-a-day schedule once they’re able to meet the level of demand.