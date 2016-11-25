Whiskey wars heat up: Jack Daniel's releases its version of Fireball

Fire up the whiskey wars.

In an effort to compete against Fireball Whisky, Jack Daniel Distillery announced its Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire cinnamon whiskey will go on sale nationwide Tuesday.

Called "Jack Fire,"it is a mix of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel's cinnamon liqueur.

The thirst for cinnamon flavored whiskey has exploded in recent years, particularly demand for Fireball Whisky.

Fireball is among the top-10 most sold liquors in the U.S., and 4 million cases of the cinnamon flavored liquor sold last year, up from 810,000 cases in 2011, according to Impact Databank, which tracks the spirits industry.

This is the Tennessee-based brand's first new flavor since Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, which was released in 2011.

Other major whiskey makers are making Fireball-style spirits. In August, Jim Beam rolled out Kentucky Fire; in October, Wild Turkey debuted American Honey Sting; and in November, Diageo came out with not one but three Jeremiah Weed flavors: Cinnamon, Spiced and Sarsaparilla.