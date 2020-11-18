Washington waitress given $1K cash tip hidden under red Solo cups

A waitress in Washington received a huge tip this week -- just days before restaurants had to shut down indoor dining.

Cassy Palmer, a server at The Village Bistro in Kennewick, Wash. was working on Sunday when she went to check out one of her tables.

She told KEPR that everyone in the group seemed normal, but when she got back to cash them out, there were eight red Solo cups upside down on the table.

Palmer said she thought they were about to play beer pong.

Instead, they were surprising her with a $1,000 tip -- hidden inside the cups.

A video of the moment was posted on Facebook Sunday.

The 2-minute clip shows a woman telling Palmer that her tip is under one of the cups and that she has to find it.

Every time Palmer picks up a cup to find a few bills, she thanks the group, but the woman tells her to pick up another.

Finally, the video shows the group picking up the remaining cups with bills under each one.

“That’s so nice,” Palmer says in the video. “You guys did not have to do that.”

They all respond by telling her “Merry Christmas.”

Palmer also reposted the video on Facebook: “I don’t even know how to express my gratitude and how blessed I am… Thank all of you so so Much!!!! [sic]”

Palmer told KEPR that she has been working at The Village Bistro for two years. She has also been able to stay sober during that time. According to the station, Palmer has been recovering from addiction since she was 19.

“It has been a rollercoaster, but this has been the best place to work at because of the community and the customers and everybody is just so great it's like family here," Palmer told KEPR.

According to the station, an anonymous group of local businesswomen gave Palmer the tip, which came just before Washington’s new coronavirus restrictions went into effect.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants and bars are no longer allowed to offer indoor dining, according to a Sunday announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee.

The restrictions will be in place until at least Dec. 14.

