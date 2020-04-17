Waffle House's waffle mix back in stock after original launch sold out in 4 hours

People are turning Waffle House into Waffle home with its official pre-made mix that boasts the same diner flavor — with twice the dishes — now that the mix is back in stock.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The clearly labeled Waffle House Waffle Mix is “1 jumbo bag of mix” that makes “enough batter for 20-24 waffles,” according to the diner chain. The included recipe card also gives instructions for making just 5-6 waffles or 10-12 waffles, if consumers would rather not use the entire bag in one go.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The popular mix just became available again after it originally went on sale on April 8 for just $15, and sold like hotcakes (or Waffle House waffles, rather). Only four hours after Waffle House announced the offering, the entire stock had been sold out.

Now it’s back, but fans had better act quick: Waffle House did not disclose how many bags of the limited-time-only mix it has in stock.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Also,in case you were wondering, the chain's signature scattered and smothered hash browns are not included.