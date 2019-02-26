Virginia brewing company to release Lucky Charms-inspired beer

Soon you will be able to crack open that magically delicious taste.

Smartmouth Brewing Company announced it will be releasing an IPA made with marshmallows Saturday. The beer will be on tap and in cans and available in its Norfolk, Va., tasting room.

The beer was brewed to taste like the marshmallows found in Lucky Charms cereal.

“Designed to remind you of your childhood when you used to sort through bowls of your favorite breakfast cereal to separate the marshmallows from the cereal,” a description of the beer read. “Whether you ate them first or saved them for last, we’ve got you covered with our latest beer.”

The beer titled Saturday Morning All Day is 6.6 percent alcohol by volume and was brewed with toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits, according to Smartmouth Brewing.

The brewing company made it clear that Saturday Morning All Day is a “limited release beer” and will only be available Saturday beginning at noon.