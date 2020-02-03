Dunkaroos returning to shelves in summer 2020, social media rejoices

Kim Kardashian-West can finally rest because Dunkaroos are coming back!

General Mills, the creator of this school-lunch dessert staple of old, has announced that Dunkaroos will be returning to grocery store shelves this summer, making it the latest brand to try and capitalize on 90s nostalgia.

Dunkaroos — a treat that consists of roughly ten sweetened graham cracker cookies and a cuboid compartment of icing in which to dip the aforementioned cookies — was originally launched in 1992.

"Growing up, there wasn’t a happiness that came close to the sight of Dunkaroos packed in your lunchbox,” wrote General Mills in a very bold press release upon announcing the item's return. (Apparently, any child born after Dunkaroos were discontinued in 2012, has never known true happiness like '90s kids.)

Luckily, in addition to killing industries, millennials also love to wistfully recall their childhoods, and so Dunkaroos is making a comeback.

“For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills, in a press release.

Since being discontinued in the states, consumers in Canada were the only ones able to “relive all the best parts of childhood,” which, in this case, means dunking a tiny graham cracker in frosting. However, now American Dunkaroos fans will be able to taste that sweet '90s elementary school snack starting sometime in “summer 2020," according to the vague announcement.

And as evidenced by Dunkaroos’ recent Instagram profile, people are excited.

“I’ve been talkingn [sic] about this for 3 years,” one person wrote.

“Welcome back,” wrote fellow '90s lunchbox staple Fruit by the Foot.

“Omg lets goooo” another commented.

And if you wanted an even deeper '90s snack cut, the nearly forgotten-about Twix Cookies & Cream flavor is also making a return to store shelves, according to People. Because remember: Calories don’t count when they're nostalgic, right?