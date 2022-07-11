Expand / Collapse search
Baking
What can I use Nutella with? Some recipes for the chocolatey treat

Nutella can be used as a dip, a spread and as even an ice cream topping

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
From a dip for pretzels or your favorite fruit, to an ingredient in your cookie recipes, Nutella can be used for it all. 

The popular hazelnut spread has rapidly become a popular snack, dip and baking ingredient. It can even can be used as an ice cream topping. 

You can also incorporate Nutella into baking by adding it to brownie batter to give brownies more of a chewy texture. 

You can add it to shakes, especially banana shakes to give it a little extra chocolatey taste. If you want to take your ice cream sundaes to the next level, whip out the Nutella and add it as a sauce to your ice cream in the same way you would use hot fudge or caramel. 

YOU'VE PROBABLY BEEN PRONOUNCING NUTELLA ALL WRONG

There are lots of different ways to use Nutella. It can be baked into cupcakes and added to crepes. 

There are lots of different ways to use Nutella. It can be baked into cupcakes and added to crepes.

There are also many recipes online for cake that is made with Nutella. It can be incorporated into cake a few different ways, like being swirled into the cake batter or mixed directly into it. You can also use it to make the frosting of the cake. Nutella can be baked into cookies as well. There are even restaurants that put Nutella on pizza. It has also become a very popular ingredient in crepes.  

If you are looking for a super simple way to enjoy Nutella with no baking required, it can be spread on a piece of bread or toast or used as a dip for pretzels, strawberries, bananas, cookies, apples or salty crackers, just to name a few. 

Can Nutella be healthy? 

According to Healthline, Nutella is not very healthy, mostly because of how much sugar a small portion of it contains. According to the website, a two-tablespoon serving of Nutella has 21 grams of sugar, meaning that it has more sugar in it than a serving of Betty Crocker Milk Chocolate Rich & Creamy frosting of the same size. The frosting has 17 grams of sugar versus Nutella's 21 grams. 

Some people add Nutella to pizza. 

Some people add Nutella to pizza.

The American Heart Association recommends that women and children consume a maximum of six teaspoons of added sugar each day. For men, that number is nine teaspoons. The amount of sugar in Nutella takes up almost all the recommended added sugar an individual should consume in a single day. 

Nutella is also high in fat and in calories. The second most used ingredient in Nutella is palm oil, which is what makes it so high in fat. 

Nutella does, for the most part, contain natural and very few ingredients.

Nutella jars

Nutella jars

How do I use leftover Nutella?

The website CookingLight shares some ways of how you can use that tiny bit of Nutella that is left on the sides and bottom of the jar. One way is to make Nutella hot chocolate by pouring hot water into the jar and giving it a shake. You can also make an ice cream sundae by scooping ice cream into your jar and adding toppings of your choosing. Nutella can be used to make chocolate milk by pouring milk into your almost empty Nutella jar and mixing it together. 

Is Nutella real chocolate? 

Nutella is based on the original gianduja, which was created shortly after World War II when cocoa was limited. Nutella is mostly made of hazelnut, with a bit of cocoa. Nutella's original creator was Pietro Ferrero. 

In 1951, the recipe changed slightly to make it more creamy and easier to spread, since it was originally created as a loaf. At this time, it was known as SuperCrema. A few years later, in 1964, the Nutella we are familiar with today was born.

A Nutella cafe opened in 2017 in Chicago. 

A Nutella cafe opened in 2017 in Chicago.

Other than a slight change to the jar in 1965, Nutella has pretty much remained the same over the years. Now Nutella has become so famous that there is a World Nutella Day Feb. 5. There is even a Nutella restaurant that opened in Chicago in 2017. 

There are about 50 hazelnuts in each jar of Nutella. A quarter of the world's hazelnuts are used every year to make the treat. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 