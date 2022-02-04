Fun facts about Nutella in honor of World Nutella Day

Saturday is World Nutella Day and to celebrate, we've gathered some interesting facts about the popular spread.

The first version of Nutella was created after World War II

After World War II, cocoa was scarce, so Pietro Ferrero, the Italian founder of the confectionery Ferrero, created a paste from hazelnuts, sugar and a small amount of cocoa, according to the Ferrero website.

That spread was turned into a loaf that was meant to be sliced and spread onto bread called Giandujot in 1946, then changed to a jarred spread called SuperCrema in 1951, the website said.

After some recipe variations and another name change, Nutella was launched in 1964, according to the website. The spread’s iconic jar that we know today was launched in Germany one year later.

Nutella requires a lot of hazelnuts

In 2014, The Guardian reported that Ferrero uses 25% of the world’s hazelnut supply to make 397 million pounds (180m kilograms) of Nutella. The confectionery was reportedly the world’s biggest buyer of hazelnuts, according to the newspaper.

A 2014 report BBC found that approximately 52 hazelnuts are in one 14-ounce jar of Nutella.

There is no knife hidden in the lid

Despite a viral TikTok video in 2020 claiming that there’s a secret spreading knife underneath the lining of the Nutella jar lid, that was quickly disproved, according to Metro.

World Nutella Day was started by a blogger in 2007

Blogger Sara Rosso started World Nutella Day in 2007 by encouraging other Nutella fans to celebrate by sharing pictures and inspiration on social media on Feb. 5, according to the Ferrero website.

In 2015, Rosso decided to hand over responsibility for World Nutella Day to Ferrero, the website said.

