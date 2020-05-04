Tyson Foods plant confirmed to have 298 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A large number of cases have been confirmed at a Tennessee food plant.

Local health officials have been investigating coronavirus cases amongst the workers at a Tyson Foods plant since early April. It has now been confirmed that there were nearly 300 cases of COVID-19 at the plant.

Metro Health officials in Nashville and Davidson County have confirmed 298 cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Fox 17 reports. Officials also confirmed that 220 of those cases came from Davidson County.

A representative from the Tennessee Department of Health and members of the CDC reportedly visited the plant recently to review the steps it was taking to stop the spread of the virus. This includes restricting visitor access, disinfecting work areas and checking employee temperatures when they arrive for work.

Outbreaks have been reported at Tyson Foods plants in various areas, including Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Nebraska and Washington. Aside from the risk to workers, these outbreaks have raised concerns about the security of the nation’s food supply.

One outbreak reportedly infected 900 of the facility’s employees in Logansport, Ind.

Tyson Foods has announced plans to deploy “mobile medical clinics” to its facilities following a spate of coronavirus outbreaks that forced the temporary closure of several processing plants.

The medical clinics, which will be operated by the Matrix Medical Network, will first be sent to plants in Illinois, Iowa and Washington, as well as “several other locations to be determined,” Tyson Foods wrote in a media release. Additional clinics will be sent to more facilities “as needed.”

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.