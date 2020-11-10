Expand / Collapse search
Twitter celebrates 'symbolic' roll of Baybel cheese when coronavirus cancels event

Silly social media users are finding hope in a ceremonial roll

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
There's nothing cheesy about tradition.

Coronavirus concerns have delayed and denied millions of community events around the world this year, but silly social media users are finding hope in the ceremonial rolling of a Baybel cheese down an English hill to salute a canceled contest.

The Annual Cheese Roll held at Coopers Hill near Gloucester for at least 200 years the winner wins a double Gloucester cheese.; 12094; (Photo by Jules Annan/Photoshot/Getty Images)

Each year, crowds flock to the Cooper’s Hill in Gloucester for the famous Cheese Roll and Wake, an epic event which Gloucestershire Live claims has been happening “for centuries.” On the big day, brave souls (competing in various divisions) throw themselves down the steep incline to tumble after a large wheel of Double Gloucester cheese, sent soaring by an official known as the Master of Cheese.

Though the May 25 event was canceled this year amid COVID-19 safety concerns, one fan was recently delighted to discover that another enthusiast ensured that tribute was paid.

On Monday, Twitter user Suzi declared had “never felt more patriotic” after reading a newspaper snippet which explained that while the annual Cheese Roll had been canceled amid the ongoing outbreak, “a symbolic Baybel cheese was rolled down the empty hill at 5:30 a.m.”

Commenters celebrated the hilarious update, in a post that has since received over 20,000 likes and 3,700 comments.

Even a spokesperson for the Baybel brand, which Suzi dubbed the “unofficial sponsor,” chimed in.

“We felt honored to be part of the tradition in slightly different circumstances this year!” Baybel said.  

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.