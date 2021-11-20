Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Traditional pecan pie for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This easy-to-make recipe from Quiche My Grits can be made a few days before Thanksgiving

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Make sure your Thanksgiving dessert table is complete with this classic pecan pie

The "Traditional Pecan Pie" recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, is "perfect for holidays, special occasions and everything in between," blog creator Debi Morgan writes in her blog post.

The recipe is easy to make, can be made "several days in advance" and "keeps well for a long period of time," according to Morgan. It also only requires seven ingredients. 

Make sure your Thanksgiving dessert table is complete with this classic pecan pie from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

To try it yourself, here’s the "Traditional Pecan Pie" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie crust

2 ½ cups pecan halves (reserve ½ cup to decorate top of pie)

3 Tablespoons salted butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

This easy-to-make recipe can be made a few days before Thanksgiving and only needs seven ingredients. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Press an unbaked refrigerated pie crust into a 9 inch pie plate. Crimp edges.

3. Add pecans until the bottom crust is covered.

4. Whisk melted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, eggs and vanilla together in a bowl. 

5. Pour mixture over pecans. Add extra pecans on top of pie to make a design if desired.

6. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until middle is set.

7. Cool pie for at least 2 hours before serving, or place in refrigerator to speed up the process.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.