Tim McGraw reveals his cheat day meal is from Whataburger

There’s no better meal than a cheat meal.

Even Tim McGraw, who has been promoting a healthy lifestyle, recently showed off how he indulges -- but only after he’s earned it.

The singer recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself enjoying a Whataburger meal.

“It’s all about moderation and earning it," he captioned the image, which shows McGraw, 52, seated with a burger, fries and possibly onion rings.

Based on the reactions, fans were excited to see that McGraw apparently opts for Whataburger when it’s time to forego "clean eating" for one meal.

"It’s also all about that spicy ketchup," a fan wrote. "Whataburger for the win!!"

McGraw also hashtagged the post with the words #GritAndGrace, after a book he recently released of the same name, which tells the story of how he took control of his physical fitness and offers advice for readers.

But while McGraw might enjoy his Whataburger, there’s one item on the menu he probably won’t be trying.

In late October, Texas teenager Ethan Mueller went viral for accomplishing an impressive gastronomic feat: eating a 10-patty Whataburger.

Mueller brought the Whataburger in Allen to a complete standstill when he placed an order for a plain 10-patty burger with five slices of cheese -- and then proceeded to gobble up the whole thing in 20 minutes, USA Today had reported.

In a 60-second edited clip of the feat, which was posted to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok by user Blake Reynolds, the now-viral eating sensation was seen chowing down on the giant hamburger while people gathered around to cheer him on.

