TikTok users share their preferred gas station snacks, definite trend emerges

Arizona Iced Tea’s longtime strategy of being the cheapest gas station beverage is really paying off, isn’t it?

In one of TikTok’s latest trends, users are sharing their preferred “gas station order” (i.e., which snacks they routinely purchase from gas stations), and it seems that most everyone loves the same thing: absolute junk.

Candy, energy drinks, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, cured meats and, yes, Arizona Iced Tea were routinely among the users’ favorite gas station buys, proving once and for all that almost no one pays attention to the tiny basket of apples and bananas that’s always sitting near the cash register.

The origins of the trend are unclear, but the #MyGasStationOrder hashtag really began trending this week, likely after TikTokkers realized that eating in gas station parking lots is the closest most of us will come to eating inside an actual restaurant these days.

Some of the users even brought us into their favorite gas stations, adding some extra flair to the otherwise repetitive videos.

But as surely as the sun must set, every TikTok trend must come to an end. And although this particular trend is still begetting plenty of videos, it’s sure to die down now that the fad has reached its zenith: Behold, a gas station order illustrated entirely via painted rocks.

Anyway, be sure to check back next week, when TikTok users will show us their favorite fingernail clippers or something.