Texas restaurant's funny signs lift spirits during coronavirus pandemic

These signs of the times are spot-on.

One Texas restaurant is telling it like it is as the coronavirus pandemic continues, posting hilarious commentary on relatable themes defining daily life on a famous outdoor sign.

Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo is keeping it real amid the ongoing outbreak, with employees doubling down to invent witty quips for the iconic marquee sign outside the Austin business, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

According to the outlet, the eatery started sharing the silly signs in the 1980s, in an art that’s only gotten better with age.

“The signs bring a lot of laughter,” Laura Schulte, El Arroyo’s social media manager, explained.

Funny notes of late wisecrack about all sorts of pithy pandemic problems, from the cheesy to the candid.

"In 20 years our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers,” one message joked.

"Just remember ... someone out there is quarantined with your ex,” another warned.

"I never imagined I'd go to the bank teller with a mask on and ask for money,” one sign teased.

"When this virus is over, I still want some of y'all to stay away from me,” another declared.

“Have we tried putting 2020 in rice?” a note wondered, hopeful for a fresh start.

With the 2020 presidential election ahead, El Arroyo has even poked fun at politics.

“Is your refrigerator running? Because I might vote for it,” one read.

"What if nobody was president and we all promised real hard to just be cool [?]" another wondered.

