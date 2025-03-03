Texas has a beef with the name of 'New York strip' steak

The lieutenant governor of Texas wants to change the name of a cut of a steak.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposed in a social media post that the New York strip should be renamed in honor of the Lone Star State.

Patrick voiced his thoughts on X on Friday after meeting with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

When a few members said their favorite cut was the New York strip, Patrick wanted to know "why we didn't call it a 'Texas Strip' because New York has mostly dairy cows."

"Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn't mean we need to keep doing that," Patrick wrote.

Patrick went on to say that a resolution will be filed in the Texas Senate "to officially change the name" of the "New York strip" to the "Texas strip."

He said restaurants will be asked "to change the name of this strip of meat the next time they reprint their menus."

Grocery stores will be asked to do the same in the hopes that it will "catch on across the country and around the globe."

"In a world filled with serious issues that we address every day at the Texas Capitol, this simple resolution will help better market Texas beef," Patrick wrote. "That's good for the Texas cattle industry."

Texas has about 12.2 million head of cattle – the most in America, Patrick said.

The Texas Cattle Feeders Association represents the cattle-feeding industry in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. It is the largest cattle-feeding region in the U.S., according to the Texas Cattle Feeders Association's website, and its members market more than 6 million fed cattle – about 25% of the total fed cattle population produced in the country.

"Liberal New York shouldn't get the credit for our hard-working ranchers," Patrick continued. "We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs."

The strip steak is known by many names — including the Kansas City strip and Omaha strip — but most people in the U.S. call it the New York strip, according to a blog post on the website for Omaha Steaks.

"So why did 'New York' stick?" the post said. "Simple: That's where it all began – the great steakhouses of New York City."

Elsewhere in the world, the strip steak is known as a sirloin (Australia and United Kingdom) and a striploin (Canada).

Patrick has been the lieutenant governor of Texas since 2015.

Under the provisions of the Texas Constitution, the lieutenant governor is also president of the Texas Senate.

"After session ends this summer, I might take a short cruise across the Gulf of America and have a juicy medium-rare Texas Strip," Patrick wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Patrick's office for further comment.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Texas Cattle Feeders Association and National Cattlemen's Beef Association seeking comment.