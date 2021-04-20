Terminally ill customer leaves $1G tip, pays for 2 other tables at Tennessee restaurant

The staff at a Tennessee restaurant were surprised and humbled by a customer’s generosity -- both to them and to the man’s fellow patrons, according to a recent report.

Burg Steakhouse, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was having a typical, busy Saturday.

Head server Ashley Rackstraw told WATE that the restaurant is "always busy" with no downtime for staff.

"It started pretty much like any other Saturday would," Rackstraw told the station. "You know, we filled up as soon as we opened the doors, and we were busy until we closed the doors."

However, one customer stood out from the rest.

According to WATE, a man and his daughter came into the restaurant for lunch and came back for dinner several hours later.

"He wanted to have a good time in Gatlinburg," Michele Stanga, Burg Steakhouse’s co-owner, told WATE. "[He] brought his daughter, he came for lunch and returned for dinner, and he surprised the staff with leaving a $1,000 tip."

But that wasn’t all. The man -- who asked to stay anonymous -- also reportedly paid for two other tables’ tabs.

"It was a humbling moment," Burg Steakhouse’s head server, Ashley Rackstraw, told the station.

According to WATE, the man said he was terminally ill and he told the staff at Burg Steakhouse that he wanted to spend his money on other people before he died.

"There’s surprises everywhere," Burg Steakhouse co-owner Byron Stanga, told WATE.

According to the station, the staff all split the tip, meaning everyone got about $40 each.

"I’m just wanting to thank him," Rackstraw told WATE. "Like, all I’m wanting to do is go up to him and give him a hug and tell him ‘thank you.’ That was like really generous of him."