Taco Bell customers complain after app crashes during free chalupa box giveaway

People really were craving chalupas.

A recent promotion by Taco Bell experienced some hiccups when the app needed to redeem the offer crashed. Seemingly frustrated taco lovers took to social media to vent their complaints.

The fast-food chain recently announced a new promotion where it would give away free Chalupa Cravings Boxes, USA Today reported. The boxes contain a chalupa (obviously), a five-layer burrito, a taco, cinnamon twists and a drink.

In order to receive the free item, customers had to download the Taco Bell app and order the box for pick-up at a participating location’s drive-thru. The offer expired Tuesday.

Unfortunately, some users appeared to have difficulty accessing the app and missed out on the opportunity to appease their cravings for free.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson representing Taco Bell said: “We’re aware that the excitement around the $5 Chalupa Cravings Box yesterday meant that some fans weren’t able to participate in the promotion and we’re currently working on something just as craveable to make it up to those affected.”

On Twitter, users shared screenshots of a message they received when they tried to use the app, which read: “Well, this is embarrassing. Something went wrong over here. Give us a few minutes to get it together and then try again.”

“Taco Bell really dangled a chalupa box in my face, crashed the app, and then said deal (with) it,” wrote one seemingly frustrated user on Twitter. The post received nearly 900 likes.

One user who was actually able to access the app and redeem the offer wrote, “Keep trying! I just got thru and feel like I won the lottery.”