Taco Bell pulls seasoned ground beef from select stores over quality concerns

Going to have to “think outside the bun” when it comes to ordering.

Taco Bell has announced that some restaurants have stopped serving seasoned beef due to quality concerns.

On Saturday, Taco Bell told a limited number of restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef, and instead ask customers to try chicken or steak as the beef did not meet quality standards, Associated Press reports.

The restaurant locations affected are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio among others, though the company did not confirm the number of stores.

The company is replenishing supplies.

Those who arrived at the fast-food chain hungering for a fix of seasoned ground beef over the weekend were not pleased, according to Twitter.

It has not been reported when the ground beef will return to stores.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.