Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Taco Bell pulls seasoned ground beef from select stores over quality concerns

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Going to have to “think outside the bun” when it comes to ordering.

Taco Bell has announced that some restaurants have stopped serving seasoned beef due to quality concerns.

KFC EMPLOYEE ALLEGEDLY USED CUSTOMER'S CREDIT CARD TO BUY ROLLER SKATES

On Saturday, Taco Bell told a limited number of restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef, and instead ask customers to try chicken or steak as the beef did not meet quality standards, Associated Press reports.

The restaurant locations affected are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio among others, though the company did not confirm the number of stores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company is replenishing supplies.

Those who arrived at the fast-food chain hungering for a fix of seasoned ground beef over the weekend were not pleased, according to Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It has not been reported when the ground beef will return to stores.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.