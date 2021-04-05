Taco Bell announces the return of Beefy Potato-rito

Big potato news.

After briefly removing it from their menu, Taco Bell brought potatoes back this year. Apparently, the fast-food franchise’s fans love the stuff because the menu is about to get even potato-fied.

Taco Bell announced in a press release that the Beefy Potato-rito will be returning to the restaurant’s menu on April 15th. Also, the potato-filled burrito will only cost a dollar when it returns.

The returning burrito is made with Taco Bell’s popular crispy potatoes, which are wrapped in a flour tortilla with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and a creamy Chipotle sauce. While it won’t officially return to menus until April 15th, members of Taco Bell’s rewards program can get early access to the Beefy Potato-rito starting today.

Fox News previously reported that Taco Bell brought potatoes back to its menu on March 11 of this year, after restructuring its menu in 2020 to accommodate for more drive-thru-friendly items amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the changes was the removal of all potato items — a move that was not met with praise from many of the chain’s vegetarian and vegan customers (along with many meat-eating customers who still loved a good potato).

News of Taco Bell's "re-potato-ing" came months after backlash on social media and, in at least one case, an in-person demonstration, during which two men were spotted protesting the loss of potatoes outside of a Taco Bell in San Diego. A man who witnessed the protest also filmed it, and told the protesters that he’s vegan, and would not be eating at the restaurant anymore.