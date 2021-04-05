McDonald's announces new Caramel Brownie McFlurry

Every food has a holiday these days.

To celebrate National Caramel Day, McDonald’s has announced a new McFlurry flavor, which will be available for a limited time only. While the flavor may be new to McDonald’s in the United States, it’s something that’s actually appeared before in restaurants located in Canada.

In a press release to Fox News, McDonald’s announced its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry. The new item will be made with vanilla soft serve and brownie pieces with caramel blended into the cup.

While the new McFlurry was announced on April 5th (which is National Caramel Day), it won’t debut in stores until May 3rd. According to the press release, it will be available while supplies last.

Chad Schafer, McDonald’s Sr Director of Culinary, said, "As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert. In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling. The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring."

A new McFlurry flavor isn’t the only major change coming to McDonald’s.

Fox News previously reported that McDonald’s is testing out an AI program to improve its efficiency and service at the drive-thru. The program is reportedly still in the testing stages and has been implemented at McDonald’s in Chicago.

The ordering program is reportedly an attempt by the company to allow human workers to focus on ensuring the accuracy and quality of food items. The company is apparently hoping that the AI can help speed up service, as well, even if it’s only by a minute or two.