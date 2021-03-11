Taco Bell brings back popular Quesalupa just as potatoes return to the menu

Potatoes aren’t the only item making a comeback.

Taco Bell is seemingly always testing out new items for its menu, be it fried cheese curds, a "chicken sandwich taco" or even wine. And while some are more popular than others, most are only temporary additions. This means that some of the chain’s most popular items are no longer available, much to the chagrin of fans.

But now, Taco Bell is bringing fan-favorite back.

The Quesalupa, a cheesy creation that takes the restaurant’s popular chalupa shell and stuffs it with cheese, has officially returned to Taco Bell locations nationwide, according to a press release issued this week. The item originally appeared in 2016 for a limited-time offer.

"Behind the scenes in our Test Kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, in the release. "Our customers raved about the cheese-filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience — one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite."

Fans can currently purchase the Quesalupa with seasoned beef or, for a vegetarian option, black beans.

Fox News previously reported that Taco Bell would also be bringing potatoes back to its menu on March 11 of this year, after restructured its menu in 2020 to accommodate for more drive-thru-friendly items amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the changes was the removal of all potato items — a move which was not met with praise from many of the chain’s vegetarian and vegan customers (along with many meat-eating customers who still loved a good potato).