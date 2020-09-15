Taco Bell debuting 'Jalapeno Noir' wine in Canada, suggests pairing it with cheddar chalupa

Taco Bell is making a foray into fine (or at least finer) dining.

Beginning Sept. 16, Taco Bell Canada will be debuting its own custom-made “Jalapeno Noir” wine for customers in select cities in Ontario.

The limited-edition offering, made by the Queenston Mile Vineyard, is being touted as the perfect accompaniment for Taco Bell Canada’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa, which itself is made with cheddar aged for six months.

“Together, the duo is irresistible: the rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine,” writes Taco Bell Canada. “A sub of beans for beef in the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa means vino-loving vegetarians can satisfy their wine and cheese cravings, too.”

In a press release, Kat Garcia, the director of brand marketing at Taco Bell Canada, explained the reasoning behind the intoxicating new menu item.

"Wine and cheese are simply meant to be together, so launching a new wine to go with the craveable, cheddary Toasted Cheesy Chalupa made perfect sense," Garcia said. "At Taco Bell Canada, we love to raise our glass to big, bold ideas that elevate our menu items, and pairing our Toasted Cheesy Chalupa with this Jalapeño Noir is no exception."

At present, Taco Bell Canada is only planning to debut its Jalapeno Noir wine ($25 per bottle) at select locations in the cities of Toronto and Hamilton, and only via Uber Eats. The wine will also be available for purchase at TacoBell.ca for Ontario residents 19 and older.

Stateside, meanwhile, Taco Bell has recently removed several items from its permanent menu – including the Mexican pizza and its shredded chicken – without even so much as offering us a shot of bargain-basement hooch as a condolence.