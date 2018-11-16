Taco Bell offering holiday sweaters, Thanksgiving recipe

Taco Bell is trading turkeys for tacos — and getting in the holiday spirit for Thanksgiving.

The Yum! Brands fast food chain partnered with Tipsy Elves to release a line of taco-themed sweaters and leggings fit for the holidays so fans can showcase exactly what they’re grateful for: Taco Bell.

The red sweater says, “Thankful for Taco Bell,” while the blue one reads, “Happy Friendsgiving,” along side an images of a taco-turkey.

Each sweaters will set customers back $59, and the leggings — which are covered in tacos — are $28.

Some items have already sold out, but don’t despair: A Taco Bell spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News that the chain is "looking forward to bringing back more festive gear very soon.”

Aside from apparel, Taco Bell is also advising people on their Thanksgiving Day menus. The company released a recipe for a Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken, perfect for a “Taco Bell Friendsgiving.”

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has gotten into the fashion industry. The brand teamed up with Forever 21 last year to debut a clothing and accessories collection.

And Taco Bell isn't the only fast food restaurant getting in on the holiday sweater craze. Whataburger recently released an orange and white sweater featuring its iconic logo along with Christmas trees, snowflakes and french fries.

Those sweaters, which cost $42.99, sold out the morning after they debuted, a spokesperson told Fox News.