Man takes Taco Bell donation jar, hides it in his pants, footage reveals

Police in Kentucky are looking for a real-life Grinch.

Surveillance cameras recently caught a Taco Bell customer stealing a donation jar from the counter, and hiding it in his pants. The money was reportedly being collected for an employee’s child.

The incident occurred at a Taco Bell in Pikeville, WSAV reports. Police say that they’ve identified the man in the footage as Jeremiah Vance.

Authorities reviewed the footage and noticed a pattern of disturbing behavior from the customer. Prior to taking the jar, the suspect can be seen removing receipts from the register. Police believe he was planning on using those receipts to try and get free food from another customer’s order.

“His behavior the whole time was suspicious,” Officer Joseph Slone with the Pikeville Police Department told the news outlet.

“The male took the donation jar, concealed it,” explained Officer Slone. “He noticed that one of the employees was close to him, and he puts it back up on the counter.”

The authorities say that their main concern right now is retrieving the money. “I think it was $150 that was raised for this kid. It was a co-worker's child,” Slone said.

“Through the investigation, I talked with Detective Bruce Collins, who made earlier contact with Vance and another man after a complaint of suspicious activity at a nearby McDonald's,” he continued. “He was also seen on surveillance at Taco Bell removing tickets or receipts from the cashier counter at one of the registers prior to taking the jar.”

Authorities confirmed to WSAZ that there is an active warrant for Vance’s arrest.