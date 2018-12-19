Taco Bell, Blue Point Brewery team up to create special beer for select New York City restaurants

Manhattan Taco Bells are getting hoppy.

In a partnership with Long Island’s Blue Point Brewing Company, all three Manhattan 'Cantinas' will begin selling a new, exclusive pilsner in the coming months. The beer, known as Big City Bell Pilsner, will be found only at the new Manhattan locations.

The beer is brewed “with a blend of hops for lime and citrus fruit aroma” with a “crisp and balanced body that pairs perfectly with Taco Bell’s Mexican-inspired flavors,” according to a news release.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Cantina launch in our hometown,” Blue Point president Jenna Lally said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to New Yorkers relaxing and enjoying some tacos with the new Big City Bell Pilsner.”

Taco Bell has pushed its new Cantina-style restaurants across the country in recent years. The “urban in-line” stores feature open kitchens, digital menu boards, local artwork — and alcohol.

The Yum! Brands fast-food chain planned to open three Cantinas in Manhattan this year; two have already opened and one is scheduled to start serving food before the end of the year.

Taco Bell unveiled its own beer last year — only available at the Cantina in Newport Beach, Calif. That beer, the Beach Bell amber lager, was made in conjunction with Huntington Beach’s Four Sons Brewing.

Blue Point Brewing, from Patchogue, N.Y., tweeted multiple times at Taco Bell over the summer photos of its beer with the chain’s food.