Supporting the front line: Americans raise thousands to feed health care workers

As medical workers grow overworked by floods of patients, people at home are using their extra time to support those on the front lines.

New York roommates Patrick Long and Connor Delaney began sending comfort food to Long’s girlfriend and her coworkers at NYU Langone. Since then, the pair created Operation Food Fight, by raising money on the mobile payment system Venmo to send personal meals to New York-area hospitals. Medical workers can even utilize an email address they set up — TheTeam@OperationFoodFight.org — for specific meal requests and specific delivery times. And supporters can now donate at Operation Food Fight to help them with their efforts.

“We’re happy we get to do something to feel helpful while we’re all stuck inside here,” DeLaney said.

But that's just one of the many ways people in the New York area are supporting health care workers who might be overwhelmed.

In New Jersey, Gina McGuire and Liz Bernich created FLAG, the Front Line Appreciation Group, to deliver meals. Supporters can visit Flag2020.org to donate or create their own FLAG group in their community.

“We hope that we’re able to give them a bit of a lift and have the community rally around them,” McGuire said, “This has become kind of a network for people who want to help and volunteer."

On Long Island, in Port Washington, friends Diane Livingston and Jessica Brodsky Miller founded Port Support. Their organization raises money to deliver meals to medical workers, EMTS, and firefighters.

“I love my community with all my heart. I want to do everything I can to help us survive. Through this initiative, we can help our healthcare workers stay strong and sustain our local businesses at the same time. The generosity of this community knows no bounds,” said Livingston.

