Subway defends its tuna as '100% real,' offers 15% off amid continuing sandwich saga

Subway is trolling its tuna haters by doubling down and promoting its tuna as the reel deal — made with real fish that is — as this strange sandwich saga continues to unfold.

Days after the sandwich chain was accused in a lawsuit of serving fake tuna, Subway appears to be promoting its "100% real wild-caught tuna" with a 15% off promo code to order a footlong sub via the app or online.

And while the chain isn’t exactly addressing the lawsuit – it’s certainly feeding into the drama with the promo code "IT'S REAL."

Subway told Fox News in a statement last week there was "no truth" to the allegations in the complaint filed in California last week.

"Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests. The taste and quality of our tuna make it one of Subway's most popular products and these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees, small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna," the chain said in a statement, adding that it intends to fight the claims.

"Unfortunately, this lawsuit is part of a trend in which the named plaintiffs’ attorneys have been targeting the food industry in an effort to make a name for themselves in that space," Subway continued.

The complaint, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, allegedly tested "multiple samples" of the sandwich filling at independent labs. The reports allegedly indicated that Subway's tuna was actually comprised of an ingredient medley that contained no tuna, per the complaint, as first reported by the Washington Post.

Two plaintiffs had accused Subway of fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other claims, according to the report. Their attorneys are hoping to get the case certified as a class action.