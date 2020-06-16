Sub shop employee fired after writing 'ghetto' on customer's receipt

A West Virginia sub shop has fired an unnamed worker after the now-former employee wrote “ghetto” on a black customer’s receipt.

Firehouse Subs confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the chain’s Martinsburg location recently dismissed the employee who listed the offensive word in lieu of customer Shikera Burns’ name on the bill.

WASHINGTON RESTAURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER POLICE OFFICER FINDS DEROGATORY ACRONYM ON RECEIPT

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and the employee who handled the ticket is no longer employed at Firehouse Subs,” a spokesperson said. “The local restaurant owner is taking action so that everyone on the team is aware that these actions will not be tolerated.”

Though the incident occurred on April 7, WDVM reports that management for the sandwich shop only learned about it on June 9.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the outlet, Burns and her mother Shanbrae Redman recently came forward on social media to share the upsetting story and demand justice.

“At first I was feeling kind of uneasy about it because I really didn’t know what to do, this has really never happened to me before,” Burns told WDVM of her initial shock at finding the derogatory word on her receipt.

“It really broke my heart, I felt bad for Shikera to have to go through this,” Redman echoed. “She’s a young second-year college student and having to put up with something like racism now in 2020 is really disturbing.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Since Firehouse Subs learned about the incident, Redman said, the manager of the Martinsburg branch reached out to apologize, claiming the incident had not been previously reported and that the employee at fault has been axed.

Moving forward, the parent said she hopes the sub shop chain makes lasting changes to better train employees and promote inclusivity.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I am glad they are taking steps, but when people get employed now maybe they should get some kind of class or education on cultural differences,” she explained. “I think that would go a long way.”