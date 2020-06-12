Washington restaurant apologizes after police officer finds derogatory acronym on receipt

The owners of a Washington state drive-in have apologized after a police officer found a derogatory acronym scribbled on their receipt.

On Wednesday night, two officers with the Western Washington University Department of Public Safety ordered meals from Boomer’s Drive-In in Bellingham, KGMI reports, and one of the law enforcement officials was shocked to find “ACAB” written on the bottom of their bill.

Following the death of George Floyd, the anti-police acronym (which stands for "all cops are bas----s") has been used by some to denounce police brutality and demand criminal justice reform.

According to Western Washington University spokesman Paul Cocke, Police Chief Darin Rasmussen contacted Boomer's following the incident, KGMI said. The restaurant owners apologized and assured they had "taken action" to mediate the situation.

In an open letter posted to the drive-in’s website, management for Boomer’s confirmed that an unnamed employee indeed had "scribbled an insult directed at law enforcement on a receipt that went out with meals purchased by local police officers." The owners emphasized that they were “horrified” by the staffer’s actions.

“We were horrified to learn what had been written on the receipt. That is unacceptable and we are so sorry and feel terrible about how that must have made those officers feel,” the statement said.

“We have investigated this incident internally and were able to identify which employee wrote on the receipt and have taken appropriate action,” it continued. “We will also be having a conversation with all employees to remind them how we, as a business and members of the community, will not tolerate insults of any kind toward any of our customers.”

Moving forward, Boomer's said they plan to contact the police officers who were directly involved in the incident, as well other members of the local law enforcement community "since we realize they were just as likely impacted."

The restaurant was contacted for further comment.