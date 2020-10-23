Facebook group about slow cookers erupts in dramatic post, delights Twitter

This is some slow-cooked rage.

Tensions in a Facebook group created to talk all things Crock-Pot and slow cookers appear to have boiled over this week, according to a screengrab shared on Twitter of an internal fight among members.

According to the screengrab, which is allegedly of a post an admin of the group made in the Facebook group, the person is upset that other crockpot enthusiasts are not helping the “new crockstars” who have recently joined.

“It has come to my attention that some of you feel as though you are crockpot masters and are elevated beyond helping new crockstars,” the post reads. “If this is you, congratulations, you do not need to be part of this group and you may find the exit at the top of the group page with the 3 little dots.”

'ROGUE MINISTER' GOES OFF-SCRIPT AT WEDDING, VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO SHOWS

The lengthy complaint goes on to say this “group about food” should act as “the one place we should feel free to ask new questions and try new things.”

However, clearly some have been breaking that rule with their responses.

NEW HAMPSHIRE RESTAURANT OWNER SAYS HE’D RATHER CLOSE THAN MAKE EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS WEAR MASKS

“If you feel the need to be rude of condescending, please go to your mother’s house and say whatever you were going to type,” the admin wrote.

In the list of offenses, the person writes they’re “done with people who make rude comments about foods people eat that others don’t” as well as “don’t with the ‘jokes’ about people throwing something away because it looks gross to you.”

DAD MAKES EPIC 'KILLER ZOOM MEETING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR DAUGHTER

The post clearly struck a chord with others as the post was liked nearly 4,000 times and had 10 shares.

On Twitter, interested parties were equally as supportive of the admin’s message.

Because, in the end, we’re all crockstars.