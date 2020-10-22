'Rogue minister' goes off-script at wedding, viral TikTok video shows

All Olivia and Fred Mancuso wanted was an opportunity to say “I do," followed by dinner and dancing. However, their carefully planned wedding ceremony was unexpectedly interrupted by the officiant tasked with marrying them, a viral TikTok video shows.

“So [our] minister went off-script during the ceremony. And then this happened…" Olivia explained at the start of her video, which begins with a photo of she and her now-husband on their wedding day, holding hands at the altar.

The footage then shows the couple standing in front of their minister, who begins to hint at what's about to come.

“Hallelujah has been used for centuries to celebrate beautiful unions,” the minister remarks. "From my heart to yours, here you go," she adds, before breaking out in song completely unprompted, and to the obvious shock of Olivia and Fred, who can be seen exchanging glances while keeping straight faces.

Once the officiant's performance ends, she gives the couple permission to kiss.

Olivia had originally shared the clip on TikTok in April, after receiving footage back from the big day. But she re-shared it in October, in honor of both her wedding anniversary and Halloween (she tagged the video with both #boo and #yikes).

Combined, both videos have garnered more than 3.8 million views, 759,900 likes and thousands of comments.

“In the moment I felt pure shock. I am very Type A, and had meticulously planned out our script with the minister, so it caught me way off guard,” Olivia told Fox News when asked about how she felt in the moment.

“Ultimately, I know she was trying to do something nice for us, so we stilled tipped generously,” she added.

Despite the big day not going exactly as planned, the Mancusos later said they thoroughly enjoyed their wedding.

In a photo slideshow shared to Twitter — as well as a few Q&A videos Olivia has made to address some of TikTok’s burning questions — she explains that the “rogue minister” didn’t ruin their day, but gave them gave an “awesome memory to look back and laugh at."

"We literally can't be serious about anything, so we were mad for a second, but honestly it's just hilarious," Olivia added in the separate Q&A. She also revealed the the minister hasn't performed another ceremony since, seeing as she "retired right after ours."