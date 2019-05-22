Rita’s Italian Ice responds to photo of mascot attending abortion rights rally in Philadelphia

Rita’s Italian Ice has responded after a photo of the company’s mascot at an abortion rights rally in Philadelphia was shared widely on social media.

On Tuesday, an abortion rights rally was held on Broad Street in Center City. Among those protesting was a Rita’s Italian Ice employee dressed in the company’s mascot uniform and holding a sign: “Stop trying to ban abortion.”

According to the PhillyVoice, Philadelphia resident and quiz host Johnny Goodtimes took the picture of the rally with the iconic water ice mascot and posted it on Twitter.

“Only in #Philadelphia will you find a water ice mascot protesting for abortion rights,” Goodtimes captioned the tweet.

His photo was quickly shared on the platform, gathering nearly 10K likes and prompting a response from the nationwide company, which serves the popular frozen treats.

On Twitter Rita’s Italian Ice responded to the image, claiming the employee’s actions were “not sanctioned” by Rita’s Italian Ice and that they “misappropriated the Ice Guy outfit” by wearing it to the protest Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Rita’s Italian Ice was not immediately available for comment.

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets all over the country to protest a wave of abortion bans that have either passed or are pending in more conservative states.