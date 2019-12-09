Retailer offers entire Christmas dinner in a can, targets 'hardcore gamers' that don't want to leave their chair

No one is immune to the stress of organizing Christmas dinner — whether it's a large gathering spent with family around a table stockpiled with food, or a smaller Christmas meal all to one's self.

But a "Christmas Tinner" may be taking it a little too far.

Imagine the faces of your friends and family members as you tell them about your Christmas dinner containing a three-course meal all in a compacted can. Is it worth the scrutiny and the possible dress-down for not having a proper home-cooked dinner?

One company thinks so.

U.K. tech retailer GAME first released its affordable £2 ($2.62) Christmas dinner in a can in 2013, for hardcore gamers who might be spending their Christmas playing games online, and who don’t want to leave their chairs.

This cylindrical can of three-in-one Christmas dinner includes turkey, potatoes, broccoli, bread sauce (a milk-based sauce thickened with breadcrumbs), sprouts, stuffing and mince pies.

And this year, there’s now a new release of the "Christmas Tinner" cans that include a vegan and vegetarian take on the more Christmas classic dishes, with whopping 12-layer plant-based dinners.

The vegan version includes a chocolate cake with custard, vegan gravy, mushroom wellington, pigs in eggplant blankets, tofu and stuffing, as well as your go-to winter vegetables, including squash, carrots, sprouts and broccoli, red cabbage, and parsnips. There's also vegan cheese, olives and grapes, and vegan bacon.

The vegetarian can is even wilder, as it’s packed with 12 layers of nut roast, cauliflower cheese, gingerbread pancakes, Toblerone, and potatoes. There’s also halloumi in there, among the vegetables.

Having all of these dishes in one may not outweigh the taste of roasts or the smell of fresh baked goods — and the texture is a little more worrying as well.

“Almost half of British gamers plan to spend the majority of Christmas Day testing out new games and consoles,” a GAME spokesman said. “It’s the ultimate innovation for gamers across the nation who can’t tear themselves away from their new consoles and games on Christmas Day — the first all-in-one festive feast in a tin.”

The Christmas Tinners have already sold out online, according to the website, but "might be available in store."

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.