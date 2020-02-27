Restaurateur Harry Morton died of natural causes, coroner's office confirms

Restaurant mogul Harry Morton, 38, died of natural causes, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

The founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and son of Hard Rock co-founder Peter Morton was found dead at his Beverly Hills home by his younger brother in November.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office officially listed the cause of death as “probable cardiac arrhythmia” — an irregular heartbeat — and “calcification in 3 of his main arteries,” Yahoo reported.

According to the autopsy report, Morton had no drugs or alcohol in his system, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Matthew Miller, deputy medical examiner at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, had previously told Morton’s family that he died due to coronary artery disease and a mildly enlarged heart, Page Six reported in November.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In addition to his restaurant ventures, Morton was also an owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood, and had been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Demi Moore.

“Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” a representative for Pink Taco said in a previous statement.