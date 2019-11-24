Pink Taco founder Harry Morton found dead at 38, reports say

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead Saturday at the age of just 38, according to reports.

He turned up dead in his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., PEOPLE reported. A cause was unclear; the Beverly Hills Police Department said there was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy was pending.

He founded Pink Taco in 1999 when he was just 18, as TMZ reported.

His restaurant boasted locations across the nation, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Las Vegas; the original location opened in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Vegas, PEOPLE said.

Restaurants were the family business. His father, Peter Morton, co-founded Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

He previously owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood with Johnny Depp.

PEOPLE reported he dated many famous women including Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.

TMZ reported he was a volunteer sheriff's deputy in and around L.A.; the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station honored him as a Reserve Detective of the Year.