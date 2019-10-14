Reese’s is America’s favorite Halloween candy, survey says

Apparently nothing beats chocolate and peanut butter.

There has been a lot said about Halloween candy this season – from the worst options to how to hand it out – and now to continue the coverage, Monmouth University has revealed what Americans prefer in their trick-or-treat baskets.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are preferred by the majority of Americans polled, with more than 36 percent rating the sweet-and-salty treat as their favorite. That is more than twice the amount of people who voted for any other brand of candy.

Snickers came in second with 18 percent, M&M’s was in third with 11 percent and plain chocolate Hershey’s bars tied with candy corn at 6 percent. Skittles, Starburst and Tootsie Pops rounded out the bottom with 5, 4 and 2 percent respectively.

The poll was conducted by the institute via phone and focused on the top eight bestselling candies for the season, Monmouth said.

Despite the love of candy, the majority of Americans who participated in the survey revealed Halloween was not a favorite holiday.

The results come after Bid on Equipment released its findings of which state prefers which candy – where Reese’s was also the overwhelming winner, taking 12 states. The second most popular was M&M’s, with eight states.