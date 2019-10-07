Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food Trends
Published

Woman's Halloween rant shaming neighbors about candy quality goes viral: 'It has to stop'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Nothing fun (sized) about this woman's Halloween demands.

A woman in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has a few words for her neighbors: Buy better candy.

The woman, who has since deleted her “PSA” from the Rancho Cucamonga Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, posted a three-paragraph-long rant about what she expects from her community, which she feels is too affluent to hand out bad Halloween candy.

'GHOSTBUSTERS' HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AT PENNSYLVANIA RESTAURANT EARN PRAISE: 'WHOLE TOWN IS TALKING ABOUT IT'

“Over the last three Halloweens, I’ve noticed candy stock has become more and more diluted with cheap candy,” she writes, in a screenshot of the original post shared to the Twitter page BestofNextdoor.

“Dum Dums, Smarties, and Jolly Ranchers may be suitable for Ontario, Fontana and even Montclair but not here in Rancho Cucamonga,” she continued, referencing other nearby areas in Southern California. “We are an affluent neighborhood and this status should be reflected in our candy provisions for Halloween.”

The woman goes on to implore her community to only buy “KING size candy” or hand out the equivalent to a king-size bar, which is about “4-6 fun size bars,” and to avoid Peep candies at all costs.

“Dum Dums, Smarties, and Jolly Ranchers maybe suitable for Ontario, Fontana and even Montclair but not here in Rancho Cucamonga,” she writes in the Facebook post.

“Dum Dums, Smarties, and Jolly Ranchers maybe suitable for Ontario, Fontana and even Montclair but not here in Rancho Cucamonga,” she writes in the Facebook post. (iStock)

“No one, and I mean NO ONE wants those terrible marshmallow tragedies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post concludes with a final plea for the “elderly” few who give out coins, telling them to either throw “some quarters into the mix” or to “stop peddling pennies and step up your game this Halloween.”

“It’s a calculated loss to the trick or treaters after you adjust for inflation and the opportunity cost of what they have received elsewhere if they had just skipped your house,” she writes.

The woman insists her community only buy “KING size candy” or hand out the equivalent to a king-size bar, which is about “4-6 fun size bars."

The woman insists her community only buy “KING size candy” or hand out the equivalent to a king-size bar, which is about “4-6 fun size bars." (iStock)

However, it turns out the author may have been kidding — Today.com shared the identity of a woman believed to be one who posted the PSA, and claims that the woman may have repurposed the rant from another community forum, as a rant as a joke for her area.

"This is a joke, stolen from another city's page, changed to Rancho Cucamonga with some added [flair]," the woman wrote on Facebook. "Hope you laughed. And if you started to get pissed, well good! It got me too! LOL!!" the woman wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Despite the alleged joke, those on Twitter had other reactions.

Some did find humor in the long post, with few suggesting the person behind it might not have been a resident, but a sneaky trick-or-treater angling for better candy on October 31.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.