Red Lobster customers turned away without meals on Mother's Day due to overwhelming amount of orders

Mother’s Day turned into a disaster for some Red Lobster customers in Pennsylvania.

A Red Lobster in Ross Township was forced to turn away dozens of customers without their orders — after they had been waiting for hours to receive their takeout meals.

The restaurant was so busy with Mother’s Day pick-up orders that customers had to wait up to three hours in the parking lot, WPXI reported.

However, despite placing the orders and waiting for hours, customers were turned away once Red Lobster closed at 8:30 p.m.

People in the parking lot were told by the manager that no more orders would be filled that evening, according to a reporter from KDKA.

Ross Township police were called to the scene to handle the angry would-be diners, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the chain restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. But in a statement to WPXI, the company apologized for the incident.

“During these unprecedented times, we are grateful for our guests who continue to want to celebrate with Red Lobster. It’s always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, while also maintaining high standards for health and safety, including social distancing. We apologize that some of our guests experienced longer than anticipated wait times and crowds today and in some cases may have chosen not to wait for their orders,” the statement read.

Those who did not receive their orders would be given refunds online if purchased through Red Lobster’s website. Those who paid for meals through other delivery apps — who also did not receive their food — were instructed to pursue a refund through the third-party companies, Red Lobster said in the statement.