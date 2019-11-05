Fight breaks out at Popeyes in Maryland as customers wait in line for popular chicken sandwich

A video posted on Facebook purportedly shows a fight at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland between a customer and an employee.

The viral video, posted on Sunday by Kenyan K. Southers, shows the two men brawling behind the counter as customers and other employees look on.

Southers, who said he was at the fast-food restaurant to get his daughter the “famous chicken sandwich,” said the manager believed to be involved in the fight was being “a little aggressive” with customers, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Southers added that the manager called a female customer “stupid” and an “animal,” which prompted the woman’s husband to jump over the counter to confront the worker.

The witness said he spoke with the manager after the fight.



“He looked at me and said ‘these people are crazy,’ and I said, respectfully, it’s not the people, it’s you, you gotta change the way you talk to people,” Southers said. “He said it had been a rough day."

Investigators confirmed that the incident was sparked by a confrontation between a customer and an employee after the customer demanded a refund.

The fight caught on video happened just one day before a man was stabbed to death outside another Maryland Popeyes. The stabbing occurred after two customers reportedly got into an altercation over one of the men cutting a line reserved for the restaurant’s popular chicken sandwich.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Kyle Anderson, said the Sunday night fight was not related to Popeyes’ popular food item.



“None of these incidents appear to be related to the recent release of their chicken sandwich,” Andersen said. “There were no injuries observed or reported in any incident. At this time, no charges have been filed. Popeyes has requested no further police action.”

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.