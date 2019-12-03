Police horse begs for tea before work, trainer says

One police horse in England reportedly refuses to “giddy up” without his daily tea cup, his trainer claims.

In the 15 years he has has loyally worked for the Merseyside Police’s mounted patrol unit in Liverpool, Jake the equine has developed an obsession with drinking sugary tea in his later years.

"I'd definitely describe Jake as a horse with a lot of character,” Lindsey Gaven, the manager and trainer of the Merseyside Police’s mounted unit, told news British agency SWNS.

"We've all learned his tea order — he'll deal with one sugar, but is definitely happier when you remember to give him two," Gaven joked. "If you're at the side of the stable and he sees you with a mug in your hand, you can guarantee he'll trot on over to try and steal a slurp!"

Jake will even patiently wait in his stall each morning for his oversized cup of tea and has no qualms “begging” those around the barn for more, SWNS reports.

The 20-year-old bay horse first got a taste for tea after naughtily slurping the hot drink from the morning mugs of his unsuspecting riders.

These days Jake most enjoys taking his tea with skim milk, two teaspoons of sugar and a dash of cold water, so the drink isn’t too hot.

After a decorated career patrolling the Liverpool area, monitoring soccer games and the Grand National horse race at Aintree Racecourse for many years, Jake is set to retire from the police force next year – though there is sure to be plenty of tea available for the playful pony then.

