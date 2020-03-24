Major pizza chains looking to hire 60,000 new workers amid coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's coronavirus-isolation hunger pangs.

As more and more people are staying in due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for food delivery is apparently on the rise. Not surprisingly, this has caused the demand for pizza-makers and delivery drivers to dramatically increase.

On its official blog, Pizza Hut announced that it (along with the company's franchises) is hiring for more than 30,000 positions nationwide. The post makes it clear that these jobs are considered to be "permanent positions."

Interestingly, the post also states that the company is speeding up its hiring and training processes, in order to meet both the demand for people looking for jobs and to better accommodate customers.

JERSEY SHORE PIZZERIA OWNER TAKES OUT LOAN TO PAY WORKERS: 'WITHOUT YOUR EMPLOYEES, YOU DON'T HAVE A BUSINESS'

These new protocols will reportedly have new hires trained — and on the road delivering pizzas — within five hours. Pizza Hut says this is three times faster than the previous system.

“Given the increased demand we’re seeing for delivery, we’re hiring new team members to help us feed America,” said Kevin Hochman, president of Pizza Hut U.S. “Whether through contactless delivery, curbside pickup, or carryout, we’re here to serve oven-hot pizza however customers want to get it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Domino's recently announced that it is also looking to hire 10,000 new workers, while Papa John's is looking for 20,000 new employees. According to Forbes, Papa John's also adjusted its hiring and training process and stated that applicants might start work the same day as their interviews.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer, said in a press release. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position — as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout — to help our communities through this crisis.”