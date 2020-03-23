Jersey Shore pizzeria owner takes out loan to pay workers: 'Without your employees, you don't have a business'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Jersey Shore pizza shop owner has made the ultimate commitment to his employees as the Garden State's economy grapples with restrictions put in place to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Bryan Morin, the owner of Federico's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Belmar, opened a $50,000 line of credit in order to continue paying his employees.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do," Morin told "Tucker Carlson Tonight". "I didn't want them to worry about me paying my mortgage, I didn't want these guys ... [to] have to worry about paying their rent, their utilities and insurance and other stuff."

Morin added that many of his employees have been with him for more than a decade and have essentially become members of his family.

Carlson said the restaurateur's action was "heroic," but noted that Federico's is not yet shut down, but rather forced to serve customers through takeout or delivery only

Morin said the line of credit is a security blanket of sorts in the event of a worst-case scenario.

"I took that money out just in case they did shut us down ... Currently, we are still working, but who knows, maybe one of the employees actually gets the virus and then we will be forced to close and self-quarantine for 14 days," Morin said.

"I just took this out to guarantee that my employees, no matter what, they'll continue to be able to pay their bills. You've got to take care of your employees. Without your employees, you don't have a business."