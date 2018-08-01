PB&J Sushi Rolls
PB&Js are a timeless, kid-approved snack. This year, as kids get ready to head back to school, try putting a fun twist on this old classic with PB&J Sushi Rolls! This fun and simple recipe from Jif & Smucker’s is a sushi roll your picky eaters will actually eat! And, if you’re looking for a quick snack with a taste kids love and ingredients parents can feel good about, try the new Jif Power Ups Chewy Bars and Creamy Clusters!
For more fun PB&J recipes, visit Jif.com and Smuckers.com
Cook Time:
Prep Time:3 min
Total Time:3 min
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter
2 tablespoons Smucker's® Strawberry Jelly, or any Smucker's® Jam, Jelly or Preserves of your choice
2 slices bread
Preparation:
REMOVE crusts from bread. With a rolling pin or large soup can, completely flatten bread.
SPREAD 1 tablespoon peanut butter and 1 tablespoon jelly on each slice of bread
ROLL each slice into a tight spiral. Cut each spiral into 4 pieces