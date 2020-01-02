'Papa' John Schnatter vows to eat 50 pizzas in a month: 'My resolution for 2020'

He might be missing the point of this whole "New Year’s resolution" thing.

"Papa" John Schnatter is really leaning into his reputation as a pizza-eating machine after having admitted in November that he ate “40 pizzas” in the span of just a month.

In an Instagram post shared on New Year’s Eve, the former CEO of Papa John’s told his followers — perhaps jokingly — that he now plans to eat 50 pizzas in 30 days, writing that it’s part of his New Year’s resolution.

“My resolution for 2020 is to beat my record of 40 pizzas in 30 days,” he wrote. “What resolutions do you guys have for 2020?”

The post comes after Schnatter admitted in a November interview with WDRB that he had tried “over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days” as some sort of quality-control experiment to determine the current state of Papa John’s pizza, which Schnatter said was not to the same standard as it was when he was in charge.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good,” said Schnatter.

Rob Lynch, the current CEO of Papa John’s, responded in early December, claiming in a CNBC interview that the company hadn’t “made any changes to the way we make [pizza] or what goes into our products.”

In the November interview, Schnatter defended his use of a racial slur, claiming he only said it to demonstrate his opposition to racism. The racial slur, made during a May 2018 training call, led to his resignation as the company's chairman a month later.

Schnatter’s statements about pizza spawned a slew of memes and mocking comments on social media, with some claiming they were in awe of his pizza-eating abilities, and others remarking about the health ramifications of such a feat.

