Pa resort to hold naked beer festival where clothes are not optional

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Nothing goes better with a pale ale than a tanned body.

Sunny Rest Resort, a naturalist resort in northeastern Pennsylvania, will be hosting a no-clothing mandatory beer festival to kick off the summer.

According to the resort's website, the “Bare Beach Beer Bash” on June 28 offers unlimited beer sampling from domestic and imported breweries, live poolside music and more – all in the nude.

Naked drinking not really your thing? Sorry, this isn’t for you. An event flyer mandates that “Nudity is required at the beer festival area & in the pools and hot tub.”

Advance tickets are $16 or $18 at the door, and additional discounts are available to Sunny Rest members. The public is welcome to the event, as long as you're 21 and over, and non-guests can bring the flyer to receive free day admission with the purchase of a festival ticket. The resort recommends calling ahead.

Located in the Pocono Mountains, Sunny Rest Resort has been around since 1945 catering to visitors into clothes-optional fun. The resort lies on a gated property protected by security guards to keep away those who might want to catch a glimpse of those in the buff. This is the third year for the beer festival and according to Sunny Rest Resort Activities Director Ben Wysocki the event "keeps on growing and growing!" Around 300 guests usually attend the beer tasting.

After the beer festival winds down, guests can head on over to the resorts appropriately-named “Flashers” nightclub to dance the night away.

And don’t feel left out, wine lovers. Aficionados of the great grape can kick back at Sunny Rest’s “Bare Vine Wine Fest” in August.

If you're thinking about going, please don’t forget your sunscreen.