Oreo releasing new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie flavors

Oreo is getting ready for fall.

On Thursday, the cookie brand announced that it will be releasing two new flavors: Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie, according to reports.

Ahead of the announcement -- which was reportedly made during a live press conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Twitter – Oreo teased just one new flavor on Twitter.

The brand described the new cookie as "savory, sweet, rich and irresistible."

In a follow up tweet, Oreo wrote: "No recording devices allowed. Miss it and you’ll have to wait until it hits stores!"

Oreo’s parent company, Mondelez International, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to FoodSided.com, both new flavors are reportedly limited editions.

The website reported that the Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos will be available first, starting in July, while the Apple Cider Donut Oreos will reportedly hit shelves in August.

During the press conference, Oreo reportedly said the Salted Caramel Brownie cookies have two layers of creme: caramel creme and a brownie-flavored creme. The cookie will also apparently be sprinkled with salt.

Meanwhile, the Apple Cider Donut Oreos were reportedly described as having "apple cider flavored creme," but with Golden Oreo cookies, according to FoodSided.com.

According to Elite Daily, Oreo said that the Salted Caramel Brownie cookies have been "a constant request" from fans and both new flavors will cost $5.19 per pack.