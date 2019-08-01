Oregon man steals cookies while wearing Cookie Monster shirt, police say

Who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?

Apparently, a man dressed in a Cookie Monster shirt, according to police.

'SESAME STREET' WELCOMES NEW CHARACTER WHO LIVES WITH FOSTER PARENTS

Someone donning a shirt featuring the famed blue "Sesame Street" character allegedly entered a convenience store in Forest Grove, Ore., in the middle of the night on July 22 and ate half a package of cookies and then left without paying.

When police arrived on the scene, "the alleged cookie monster was gone," officials stated in a news release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But investigators said that the next day, the cookie thief visited the Forest Grove Police Department and confessed that he had "indeed taken a cookie from the convenience store," but said the situation was a misunderstanding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This entry was brought to you by the letters C and T, and the number 3, as in Citation for Theft 3," police wrote.